Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,500 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the March 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.60. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

