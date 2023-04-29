SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SLM were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.20.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

