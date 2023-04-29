SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SLM by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SLM by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in SLM by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SLM by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM opened at $15.02 on Friday. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

