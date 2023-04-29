SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,394.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

