Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $153,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

