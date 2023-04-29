Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Update

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWSS opened at $10.34 on Friday. Springwater Special Situations has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Get Springwater Special Situations alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Springwater Special Situations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWSS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Springwater Special Situations by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 769,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Springwater Special Situations by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Springwater Special Situations by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 22,667 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations Company Profile

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Springwater Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springwater Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.