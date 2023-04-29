State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,929 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

