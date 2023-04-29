State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 50,463 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,463 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HLF opened at $14.86 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

