State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 8,964 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 453.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9,561.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

SMG stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

