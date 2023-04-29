State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock worth $288,945 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

