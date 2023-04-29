State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Enviva were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Trading Up 0.7 %

EVA opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $88.04.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. Analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -139.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

