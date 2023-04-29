State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 11,450 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.71. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,672,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,672,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,268 in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.70.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

