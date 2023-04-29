State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 3,006 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Filler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at $77,375,488.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,520 shares of company stock valued at $390,479. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $93.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

