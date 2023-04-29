State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 41,711 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,711 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 341.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Clarivate by 49.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Clarivate by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

CLVT stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

