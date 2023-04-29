State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 5,757 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BRP Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BRP Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group Stock Up 0.5 %

BRP stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair downgraded BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

BRP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.