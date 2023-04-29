State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,510,000 after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth $17,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE INSW opened at $39.82 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.09%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $74,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $905,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $74,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,900 shares of company stock worth $2,083,044 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

