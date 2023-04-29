State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 354,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 260,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of RTL opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $739.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

About Necessity Retail REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.25%.

(Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Stories

