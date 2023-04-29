State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SANM. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sanmina by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,025. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Sanmina stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.16. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. Sanmina’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.