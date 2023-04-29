State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after purchasing an additional 317,535 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 159,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Trading Up 1.7 %

CNNE stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57.

About Cannae

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 64.66%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.