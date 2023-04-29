State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Bank were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in National Bank by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBHC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

NBHC opened at $31.80 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About National Bank

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.