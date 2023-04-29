State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,026 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE AIV opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

