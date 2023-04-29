State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.9 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.