State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163,999 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE IIPR opened at $68.55 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $151.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a current ratio of 27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

