State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.17. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $425.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.36 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 798.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

