State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.81. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $90.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

