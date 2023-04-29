State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.11. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.66%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

