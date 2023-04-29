State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 52,199 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,096,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,969 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.