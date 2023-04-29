State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2,888.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.6 %

KMT opened at $25.96 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

