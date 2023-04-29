State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 15.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 274,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 317.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $3,647,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

KFY stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

