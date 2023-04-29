State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 46.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 26.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.43. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

(Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.