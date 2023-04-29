State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.01 Million Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,570 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,141,275. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

