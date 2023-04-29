State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $43,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $1,344,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 52,812.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,226,000 after buying an additional 655,401 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.12%.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

