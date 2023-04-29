State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.05 Million Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $317.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.11. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $422.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.58.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.