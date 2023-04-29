State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays started coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.54 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

