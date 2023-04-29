State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.06 Million Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $30,407,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $26,951,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 488.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 702,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Wolfe Research downgraded Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Adient Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Articles

