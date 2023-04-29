State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,295,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 1,708,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 928,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,741,000 after buying an additional 598,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 5.1 %

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.