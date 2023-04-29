State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABCB. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

ABCB stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

