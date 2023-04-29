State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.09 Million Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,765 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,641,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,767,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in RPT Realty by 751.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 207,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 182,792 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,584,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,341,000 after buying an additional 333,441 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in RPT Realty by 13.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPT opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $805.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. RPT Realty has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $13.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

