State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

In other news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $36.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

