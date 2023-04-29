State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Arvinas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Arvinas stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

