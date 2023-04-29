State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,630 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

Shares of BCH stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Banco de Chile Increases Dividend

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $563.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.37 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 47.81%. Research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.3688 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

