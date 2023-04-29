State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of XHR stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $19.99.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

