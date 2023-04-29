State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.19). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

