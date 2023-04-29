State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Impinj were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other Impinj news, Director Steve Sanghi bought 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 433 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $58,273.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,376,137.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and sold 76,409 shares worth $9,740,261. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 408.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

