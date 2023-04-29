State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 166,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 41.89, a current ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $865.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -125.87%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

