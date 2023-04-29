State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 16,962 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $31.48.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.43%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

