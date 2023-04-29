State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,708 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

