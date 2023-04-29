State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,981 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $131.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.42. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,589.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

