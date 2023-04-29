State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Shares of DDS opened at $298.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.90. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.71 and a 200-day moving average of $338.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $5.65. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

