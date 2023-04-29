State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 84,151 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.